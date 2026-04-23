Barcodes, CCTV, two-shift deliveries: How HMWSSB is managing tanker deliveries

Hyderabad: With summer demand for drinking water rising sharply across the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Thursday, April 23, inspected multiple tanker filling stations, ordered round-the-clock monitoring at key locations and warned of strict action against anyone found indulging in irregularities in the booking process.

Reddy visited several filling stations under the water board’s jurisdiction during the day and, noting heavy booking volumes at stations in Kondapur, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Banjara Hills and Somajiguda, directed officials to keep operations running 24 hours and to organise tanker dispatches across two shifts so that no pending orders pile up.

He also inaugurated a new tanker filling station at Brindavan Colony in Kokapet, set up specifically to improve drinking water access for residents of Manikonda and Narsingi. These areas have seen a marked increase in demand in recent weeks.

Addressing officials on the occasion, Reddy said every tanker token would soon carry a barcode to allow accurate, trip-by-trip tracking of deliveries. He added that closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have already been installed at all filling stations and are linked to the HMWSSB’s headquarters in Khairatabad, enabling real-time monitoring of operations.

He called on officials to act on any proposals that could improve service delivery and said tanker orders must be fulfilled immediately upon booking without delays.

Use water judiciously: HMWSSB chief

Reddy also made a direct appeal to the public to use water sparingly. He said that while demand had climbed steeply for domestic, commercial and other uses, water resources remained limited. With groundwater levels depleting and demand expected to rise further over the next 30 days, he said public cooperation was not optional but essential.

“Treat every drop as precious and eliminate wastage completely,” he said.

Data released by the water board showed that of all tanker bookings, 47 per cent were placed through the IVRS customer care line, 46 per cent through the mobile app and the remaining seven per cent through the board’s official website.