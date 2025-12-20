Bareilly Violence accused Nadeem Khan taken on remand

Investigators are probing the larger conspiracy behind the forged document and the involvement of other individuals, they added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th December 2025 9:10 pm IST
Protest over I Love Mohammad posters in Bareilly
Bareilly: Security personnel lathi-charge protesters during a demonstration over the issue of 'I Love Mohammad' posters, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bareilly: Police on Saturday brought Nadeem Khan, a key accused in the Bareilly violence case and a leader associated with the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), on a four-hour custody remand and escorted him to the district hospital under tight security, an official said.

The police said extra precautions were taken during Khan’s transit from jail to the hospital, with heavy deployment of force along the entire route.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik stated that the case pertains to the violence that erupted in Bareilly on September 26, 2025, in connection with which a total of 10 FIRs have been registered so far.

Parik added that Khan is undergoing sustained interrogation, and efforts are ongoing to connect all the threads of the violence case.

“More important revelations may emerge in the coming days,” Parik said.

According to the police, a major breakthrough was achieved during the investigation of a case registered at the Kotwali police station based on a complaint by Liaqat Ali.

The investigation revealed that a letter circulated in the complainant’s name did not carry his genuine signature and had been forged.

The police stated that the letter was fabricated and circulated to mislead both the administration and the media.

During the four-hour remand granted by the court, the original letter was recovered from the accused’s residence and is being treated as a crucial piece of evidence.

