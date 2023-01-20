Barelvi cleric slams BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

BBC had put out a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots.

Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 20th January 2023
Bareilly: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of Barelvi sect has strongly condemned the BBC story that talks about the poor condition of Muslims in India.

The cleric said that India is treating Muslims very well and there is no problem.

“Even the RSS chief has assured Muslims that they want to work hand in hand. We appreciate his statement on that. BBC should mend its ways at the earliest,” the cleric said.

India’s foreign ministry has dismissed the documentary as “propaganda”.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead — most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59.

