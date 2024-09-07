Bars in Hyderabad, Rangareddy raided; 4 test positive for drugs

Hyderabad: Four people tested positive for drugs during raids at bars across Hyderabad and Rangareddy on Friday, September 6.

The prohibition and excise department raided five bars in coordination with Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB). As many as 37 people were examined using drug detection kits during the raids. Urine samples were also collected and tested.

Also Read Telangana HC asks for clarity on Hyderabad Pharma City project

Out of the twelve people tested at Babylon Bar, two were found to have used drugs. Two out of seven at Quorum tested positive.

Northu Ravikumar from Srikakulam, TVS Keshavrao from Moosapet, Abdul Rahim from Charminar, and Chinna Nagesh from Warangal are among those identified.

The Prohibition and Excise department has been conducting regular raids on bars across Hyderabad and Rangareddy on weekends to keep a check on drug abuse.