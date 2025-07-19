Bars, pubs in Hyderabad must apply for licences via police portal

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance public safety and prevent untoward incidents at night establishments, the Hyderabad Police has made it mandatory for all establishments such as bars, restaurants, and hotels to apply for entertainment, amusement, or combined entertainment-cum-amusement licences through the official web portal.

An amusement licence is applicable only after securing an entertainment licence, a release stated.

The Hyderabad police issued a detailed set of safety guidelines for the owners and managers of pubs, bars, and other licensed establishments.

All establishments are required to install door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and hand held metal detectors (HHMDs) at all entry and exit points.

There should be proper lighting at all access points and parking areas. CCTV cameras with a minimum of 30 days of storage backup is mandatory. ut should cover not just the interiors but also the main roads leading to the premises.

To prevent stampede-like situations, emergency signboards for safe evacuation should be installed. Entry of minors should be strictly denied. Police will take strict action against establishments that permit minors to consume alcohol or smoke on their premises.

Noise pollution must be kept within permissible limits – 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night.

Additionally, establishments should ensure customers under the influence of alcohol do not drive and arrange or promote alternate transport options like cab services.

Bouncers and security personnel must be professionally trained in at least five security and fire safety techniques. Regular mock drills are recommended for preparedness.

Any incident punishable by law must be reported immediately to the local police or Dial 100. If any events or special programmes are planned, prior police permission is mandatory to ensure crowd control and safety measures.

Establishments must adhere strictly to closing times. Any suspicious vehicles, especially those without proper number plates, loitering near the premises must be reported.

The Hyderabad police urged all amusement license holders to follow the guidelines strictly to maintain public order and ensure the safety of patrons.