109 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 6L recovered, returned in Adilabad

Hyderabad: In a major operation led by the Adilabad district police, a total of 109 lost and stolen mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 16 lakh, were successfully recovered and handed back to their rightful owners.

The recovery was carried out over a span of 20 days by a specially constituted police team.

According to District Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, IPS, the effort is part of an ongoing initiative to help citizens, particularly those from middle-class and economically weaker backgrounds, retrieve mobile phones that were either lost or stolen, a press release informed.

“In today’s world, where mobile phones are essential for day-to-day tasks from financial transactions to storing personal information, it is important that those who lose their devices get them back promptly,” the SP said.

So far, police in Adilabad district have returned a total of 900 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners.

SP Mahajan urged victims of lost or stolen phones to immediately lodge a complaint on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal (https://www.ceir.gov.in) or approach the nearest police station. He clarified that there is no need to pay any challans or fees at Meeseva centres to file these complaints.

The SP also issued a stern warning to mobile phone shop owners and repair centres, instructing them not to buy used phones without verifying ownership. Legal action will be taken against those found purchasing stolen devices, he added.

Recovered phones traced to various states

The recovered phones in the latest operation were traced to various states, including Haryana and Maharashtra, indicating the interstate nature of mobile phone theft. The remarkable recoveries were made under the supervision of Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, ARD DSP Kamatham Indra Vardhan, and Reserve Inspector D Venkati. The special recovery team included Sub-Inspectors P Gopi Krishna, S Sanjeev, MA Riyas, and Majeed, among others, the press release further said.

The recovered phones were formally handed over to the owners at a special event held at the district police headquarters on Saturday, where recipients expressed happiness and gratitude to the police force.

SP Mahajan assured that the police will continue such recovery efforts on a regular basis and encouraged the public to cooperate by promptly reporting any loss or theft of mobile phones.