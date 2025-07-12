Hyderabad police recovers 67 lost mobile phones, returned to owners

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have recovered 67 lost mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which helps block and trace lost or stolen mobile phones across all networks in India.

The lost and stolen mobile phones were tracked under the supervision of Banjara Hills division assistant commissioner of police, S Venkat Reddy. He is also in charge of of Jubilee Hills division. The recovered mobile phones were formally handed over to the complainants on Saturday.

The division-wise breakdown of the recovered mobile phones is as follows:

Banjara Hills Police Station- 19 mobiles

Masab Tank Police Station-17 mobiles

Jubilee Hills Police Station- 22 mobiles

Film Nagar Police Station 9 mobiles

The Central Equipment Identity Register portal is a centralised system developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India to track and manage mobile devices using their unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers.

These recoveries were made possible using technical analysis, IMEI tracking, and diligent field investigations.

These recoveries are part of the Hyderabad city police ongoing initiative to trace and return lost or stolen mobile phones by leveraging the CEIR portal, IMEI tracking technology, and coordination with telecom service providers.