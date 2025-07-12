Hyderabad: 4 construction workers injured as slab falls at Anurag University

Hyderabad: Four workers were injured after a slab fell at a construction site at the Anurag University in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 12.

All the injured workers are natives of Odisha. The incident occurred when the construction workers arrived for work this morning. Following the incident, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Two of the workers are reportedly critical.

When Siasat.com tried contacting the Pocharam police for a comment, there was no response.

Also Read Three workers killed in lift collapse in Hyderabad

In a similar incident in May, three construction workers were killed after a construction lift collapsed at the Jawaharnagar dumpyard. The incident occurred during the construction of a chimney for Phase 2 of the power project (Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy plant).