Three workers killed in lift collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three workers from Uttar Pradesh died after a construction lift collapsed at the Jawaharnagar dumpyard here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred during the construction of a chimney for Phase 2 of the power project (Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy plant) at the dumpyard.

The three workers, who were in the lift, sustained injuries after the lift accidentally detached and crashed from a height of around 40 feet, a senior police official said.

They were shifted to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were aged between 21 and 28.

Three workers working died at #JawaharNagardumpingyard ,A chimney collapsed while working on a lift belonging to a power https://t.co/1WqXcwTjBM is understood that the lift collapsed due to the heat of the powerplant, #Dumpingyard workers have stopped work at the plant#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HdG4SP1bbv — SHRA.1 ✍ (@shravanreporter) May 7, 2025

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.