Baseer Ali’s full circle moment as he returns to Roadies

Hyderabad: From a pink tank top at his audition to a pink suit as a gang leader, Baseer Ali has a new chapter to celebrate on Roadies. And his return came with a little reminder of the Hyderabadi charm he brought to the show as a contestant.

A clip doing the rounds on social media captures Baseer revisiting his audition moment after Rannvijay Singha asks him to perform some Marfa for everyone.

A pink outfit and a familiar moment

During the interaction, Rannvijay recalls how Baseer had first appeared on Roadies wearing a pink tank top. Pointing to his pink suit, he draws attention to how far the former contestant has come, now returning to the show as a gang leader.

The conversation soon turns into a trip down memory lane as Rannvijay requests a Marfa performance. Baseer takes up the request and briefly recreates the moves from his audition, adding a Hyderabadi touch to his return.

For viewers discovering Baseer through his latest appearance, the moment offers a callback to the beginning of his Roadies journey. Before stepping into a leadership role, he stood on the other side as a contestant hoping to make an impression.

A new role on Roadies

Baseer’s return now brings a different challenge. Having experienced the competition as a participant, he will step into a position that requires him to guide his own gang.

While the Marfa moment brings a familiar side of Baseer back to the screen, his stint as a gang leader will show viewers a new one. Will his experience as a contestant give him an edge in the new season