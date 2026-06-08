Baseer Bob caught in middle of major fight in club, video viral

Mumbai: Looks like controversies and viral moments are refusing to leave Baseer Ali’s side. Ever since his stint on Bigg Boss 19 ended, the reality TV star has continued to make headlines for one reason or another. Whether it’s his public appearances, social media buzz, or his recent altercation with a paparazzo in Mumbai, Baseer has remained firmly in the spotlight.

And now, the television personality has once again grabbed the internet’s attention after a video of him amid another fight went viral on social media.

The clip is from a latest event held at a nightclub in Pune. However, unlike the last incident, Baseer is not seen getting involved in a physical altercation himself. Instead, the reality star appears to be trying to stop and separate two individuals engaged in a heated fight.

For the unversed, Baseer Ali was in Pune on June 7 for the launch event of ‘Maidaan Ka Championship’, India’s first-ever combat entertainment and MMA reality show. The event was hosted by Baseer alongside fellow reality TV personality Kevin Almasifar.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users began sharing their reactions, with many recalling Baseer’s recent controversy in Mumbai.

One user joked, “Baseer Bhai from getting into fights to stopping fights to hosting fights.”

Another humorously wrote, “Hyderabadi ki pehchan hai gicchiyo (ladai) ke beech mein ghusna.”

The comments reference an incident that took place on May 2, when Baseer was involved in a physical altercation outside a restaurant in Mumbai following the opening party of Prince Narula’s new venture.

According to eyewitness accounts and social media reports, the argument reportedly began after a paparazzo allegedly made inappropriate remarks towards fellow attendees, including Splitsvilla contestant Soundarya Shetty. The verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical scuffle, with videos showing both individuals grabbing each other before onlookers intervened.

Known for his appearances on MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, and various acting projects, Baseer has built a loyal fan base over the years.