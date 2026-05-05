Real story behind Baseer Ali’s roadside physical fight revealed

Mumbai: Television actor and Bigg Boss 19 fame Baseer Ali has been at the center of social media chatter after a video of his physical altercation with an unidentified man went viral. The clip, which first surfaced on Reddit, quickly spread across platforms, triggering widespread speculation about the reason behind the clash.

Early reports suggested that the incident occurred after the man allegedly misbehaved with Baseer’s female friends, prompting the actor to step in. However, fresh details from an eyewitness account paint a different picture.

Film journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, who was present at the party and later spoke to journalist Sjeevika, clarified that the viral narrative is largely inaccurate. According to him, the altercation did not involve any misconduct toward Baseer’s female friends, identified online as Kaira and Soundarya.

“Kaira and Sandy were with me. You can see in other videos as well we were waiting for an Uber. So the claims about the man being inappropriate with them are not true,” Nayandeep said.

He further explained that the situation escalated after the unidentified man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, initiated the confrontation.

“This guy actually misbehaved with Baseer. He had a Bisleri bottle in his hand and splashed water on him. Baseer responded the same way, but then the man threw the bottle at his face quite forcefully. That’s when Baseer pinned him down,” he recounted.

Nayandeep also dismissed rumors suggesting that the man was a paparazzo or that the fight involved host Prince Narula.

“People are saying it was a cameraman or pap, but that’s not true. Paps don’t behave like this. Also, there was no issue between Baseer and Prince those claims are completely baseless.”

He added that the situation became more chaotic when the man allegedly threw objects at security personnel as well.

“The same person even threw a bottle that hit a bodyguard’s face. He wasn’t apologetic at all. From what we saw, he started it, and Baseer only retaliated.”

Despite the viral nature of the incident, Baseer Ali has not issued any official statement so far. Meanwhile, the video continues to trend online, with divided opinions among netizens as more details emerge.