Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and television actor Baseer Ali has found himself at the centre of controversy after a video of an alleged physical altercation surfaced online. The incident is said to have taken place in Mumbai on May 2 night, following the opening party of Prince Narula’s restaurant.

According to visuals circulating on social media, Baseer can be seen in a heated scuffle with another man. The video shows both individuals grabbing each other by the neck, with the situation escalating further before people around them step in to separate the two. The clip has quickly gone viral, sparking widespread discussion online.

Several claims about what led to the altercation have also emerged on social media, though they remain unverified.

A Reddit user alleged that the man involved in the fight was a cameraman who had been passing inappropriate comments towards fellow attendees, including Splitsvilla contestant Soundarya Shetty and others. The post further claimed that despite being warned, the individual continued his behaviour, which reportedly made those present uncomfortable.

The same account suggested that Baseer intervened to accompany the women outside during the event. Later, after the party ended, the situation allegedly escalated when the cameraman is said to have abused Baseer, leading to the physical confrontation.

Eyewitness claims on social media also mention that several known faces, including Raftaar and Shiv Thakare, were present nearby during the incident. There are also claims that Prince Narula was in the vicinity at the time. However, these details have not been independently confirmed.

Bigg Boss Fame Baseer Ali got into a Roadside fight with a cameraman after party. Even Prince Narula was there



– He even looks drunk

-Strict action should be taken against them. pic.twitter.com/aamvbJRghX — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) May 4, 2026

While some users have criticised the incident, others have come out in support of Baseer. One user wrote, “Very proud of Baseer he did the right thing at the right time!” Another commented, “Was so enraged when I saw the clip phir read the description and proud of you bassu?!!”

As of now, Baseer Ali has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.