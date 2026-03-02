Basic infra works at Zaheerabad NIMZ to begin after survey

Hyderabad: Sangareddy District Collector P Pravinya has announced that works for road and other basic infrastructure will be taken up in the already acquired lands in the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) under Nyalkal and Jharasangam villages in Zaheerabad revenue division.

Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district was picked by the Centre as one of the 12 industrial smart cities in 10 states, developed at a cost of Rs 28,602 crore.

Almost 13 years after NIMZ was established, work would begin in the 3,245 acres of land under the first phase, costing Rs 2,361 crore. A total of 12,500 acres of land have been designated for NIMZ/smart industrial city.

In a review meeting with officials on Monday, March 2, the district collector said SRR Constructions will take over the basic infrastructure work.

He asked officials to conduct a survey and fix boundaries if needed within 10 days. Once completed, the officials would hand over to the agency.

Observing that although the farmers sold their lands to the government, they were allowed to cultivate crops due to the prolonged delay in work. The officer instructed officials to start the land survey without disturbing the current Rabi season and wait if there are standing crops.

He also cautioned that the boundary rocks, which will be placed during the survey, shouldn’t be removed, and anybody violating them would be held legally liable.