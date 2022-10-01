Bathukamma festival themed Sunday Funday to be held at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: During the festivities of Dasara, the city’s well-known festival Sunday Funday will resume with big and better activities on October 2, Sunday.

The theme of the Sunday Funday is said to be the Bathukamma celebration from 5 pm to 10 pm.

According to Special Chief Secretary Urban Development, Arvind Kumar stated that in addition to the usual restaurants, handloom and craft stalls, lighting, fireworks, and the free sapling distribution by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the attractions for Sunday-Funday on October 2 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm would include Bathukamma.

Aside from setting up parking for visitors to the Tank Bund, the City Police are enforcing traffic limits along the route.