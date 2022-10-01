Bathukamma festival themed Sunday Funday to be held at Tank Bund

The theme of the Sunday Funday is said to be the Bathukamma celebration from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2022 3:21 pm IST
(Photo source: Twitter)

Hyderabad: During the festivities of Dasara, the city’s well-known festival Sunday Funday will resume with big and better activities on October 2, Sunday.

The theme of the Sunday Funday is said to be the Bathukamma celebration from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Also Read
Bathukamma festival to be celebrated in ‘grand manner’: Telangana govt

According to Special Chief Secretary Urban Development, Arvind Kumar stated that in addition to the usual restaurants, handloom and craft stalls, lighting, fireworks, and the free sapling distribution by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the attractions for Sunday-Funday on October 2 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm would include Bathukamma.

MS Education Academy

Aside from setting up parking for visitors to the Tank Bund, the City Police are enforcing traffic limits along the route.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button