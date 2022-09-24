Bathukamma to be celebrated in 8 countries hosted by Telangana Jagruthi: K Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday launched Telangana Jagruthi’s global Bathukamma celebrations poster at her residence here.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said the state’s unique culture of Bathukamma is being showcased and celebrated in a grand manner on the world map.

Telangana Jagruthi is a social and cultural organisation that works towards hosting and celebrating festivals like Bathukamma.

This year, the festival will be celebrated in eight countries and Telangana Jagruthi will host the respective events, the former Nizamabad Lok Sabha member said.

Telangana’s widely popular and celebrated floral festival Bathukamma went global last year after showcasing it on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai.