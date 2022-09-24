Telangana: Surprise inspections conducted in health care establishments

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department is conducting unannounced inspections of several government and private health care establishments including testing and diagnostic laboratories across Telangana aimed at ensuring whether the health care facilities are maintaining quality.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivas Rao on Saturday informed that the special drive was being taken up to see whether these health care facilities were extending proper services to the people or not, and whether they were following rules and regulations under Clinical Establishment Act.

The DPH said that and discrepancies found in rendering proper health care facilities or deviations from following proper rules as mandated are resulting in notices served by the Inspection Team. They are being asked to submit action taken reports within a stipulated time.

The Department of Public Health is also ensuring to check whether government and private hospitals are being properly maintained.

Dr. Srinivas Rao said that the special health care drive was being taken across the state to ensure whether these health establishments are maintaining the records of the patients properly. Action is being taken in case the patients records are not submitted to the District Health officials, he said.

Dr. Srinivas Rao said that Inspections have been conducted in districts across Telangana including Nalgonda, Adilabad, Narayanpet, Jagtial, Mulugu among others.

The Clinical Establishments (Registrations and Regulation) Rules, 2011 provides the necessary powers to health authorities for conducting inspections on the premises of private health care facilities. The Act grants powers to the health department to grant, renew, suspend and cancel registration of any hospital and also investigate complaints of breach and enforce compliance of the provisions and rules of the Act the officials said.