Telangana govt takes strict action against botched surgeries

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday reacted strongly to the botched family planning operations in a community health centre (CHC) on August 25.

The demise of the four women after the operation resulted in the transfer of district medical health officer (DMHO) Swarajya Lakshmi and district coordinator of hospital services (DCHS) Jhansi Lakshmi in Rangareddy district. A criminal case has also been registered against Dr Joel Sunil Kumar, who performed the surgeries.

Jhansi Lakshmi, has been directed to report at Shadnagar hospital after her transfer, where a disciplinary action against her would be initiated. Disciplinary action has also been ordered against Ibrahimpatnam hospital superintendent Dr Sridhar.

Further, the government has ordered regular training measures for all 13 medical personnel that include Ibrahimpatnam Hospital Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp officer Dr Nagajyoti, deputy civil surgeon Dr Geetha, head nurse Chandrakala along with Madgul primary health centre (PHC) Dr Srinivas, supervisors Alivelu, Mangamma, Manchal PHC Dr Kiran, supervisor Jayalatha, Dandamilaram PHC Dr Poonam, supervisor Janakamma.

A mobile team of health officials including two surgeons conducted DPL on 34 women at the female sterilisation camp at the Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam.

Four of them later complained of acute gastroenteritis and approached private hospitals for treatment. All the four women succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Health authorities later shifted remaining women to Apollo Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad for treatment for possible complications. They were all discharged after treatment.

The government later ordered an inquiry by the director of public health, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao.

The inquiry committee has recommended guidelines to prevent similar incidents in future. It recommended that a hospital should not conduct more than 30 Family Planning operations in a day.

Kondapur area hospital superintendent Dr Varadachari has been given the additional charge as Rangareddy’s DCHS. Telangana government has issued guidelines regarding the management of family planning operations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

All teaching hospitals, Vaidya Vidhana parishad hospitals and primary health care centers have to comply with the mandates prescribed by the committee report.

(With inputs from IANS)