Bathukamma Young Filmmakers Challenge: Telangana invites applications

Hyderabad: Telangana cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday, September 20, invited film directors to participate in the “Bathukamma Young Filmmakers Challenge” ahead of the festival.

The competition will be jointly organised by the Telangana Cinematography Department and the Film Development Corporation (FDC). The last date to send entries is September 30.

After unveiling the brochures, Reddy urged filmmakers to avail the opportunity and showcase their talent.

తెలంగాణ చరిత్ర, సంస్కృతి, పండుగలు & మన ప్రజా ప్రభుత్వ సంక్షేమ పథకాలపై యువత షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్స్, సాంగ్స్ రూపొందించి మీ సృజనాత్మకతను చాటుకోండి.



“బతుకమ్మ యంగ్ ఫిల్మ్‌మేకర్స్ ఛాలెంజ్” లో పాల్గొని మీ ప్రతిభను చాటండి, బహుమతులు గెలుచుకోండి :



1వ బహుమతి – రూ.3 లక్షలు

2వ బహుమతి – రూ.2… pic.twitter.com/nGs4R1hMAY — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (@KomatireddyKVR) September 20, 2025

He congratulated FDC chairperson and director Dil Raju for initiating this program. “This competition will be a good platform for the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government under the leadership of chief minister Revanth Reddy to connect with the people and to bring out the talent of young artists,” he said.

Details of the competition

The themes of the Bathukamma Young Filmmakers Challenge will have short films and song competitions on the development and welfare schemes implemented by the government, including free bus for women, Mahalaxmi, Grihajyothi, Indiramma Indlu, Young India Sports University, Young India Residential Schools, etc, Telangana history, culture, festivals, and art forms.

The films should not exceed 3 minutes, and songs should not be more than 5 minutes.

Eligibility for applying

All participants must be below 40 years of age.

Short films and songs should be shot in 4K resolution.

Any short films/video songs should be on the ‘themes’ suggested in these competitions.

Short Films and songs submitted for the competition must not be shown in any other competition.

The project must be shot specifically for the Bathukamma Young Filmmakers Challenge.

The winner will receive a prize of Rs 3 lakh, followed by Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the third position. A consolation prize of Rs 20,000 will be given to five people. All winners will receive certificates and mementoes.