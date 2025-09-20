ITDA to take action after Chenchu woman’s body abandoned in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) Mannanur on Saturday, September 19, said that it will take action against those responsible for leaving the dead body of a Chenchu woman on the roadside after she died at a hospital in Mahabubnagar.

The ITDA clarified that the Chenchu woman, identified as Mandli Guruvamma, was admitted to the Government General Hospital for treatment. “She passed away on September 18. The medical officer arranged an ambulance for transporting the body to Erlapenta,” the rejoined said.

Guruvamma’s body was dropped at the Farahabad checkpost by the ambulance driver. The family shifted the body to their native place in an auto.

The ITDA would ensure financial assistance is provided to the Chenchu woman’s family.

The body of a woman who died of AIDS on Thursday night, September 18, was left on the road by the 108 ambulance service, which was supposed to drop her, along with her attendants, to her hamlet located inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Though this issue may seem like an isolated incident, it exposes the systemic failure of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Mannanur.

The dead body of M Guruvamma, Chenchu woman from Eerlapenta in Appapur GP inside Amrabad Tiger Reserve being taken to her village in a seven-seater auto, after her body was left by 108 ambulance staff at Farhabad check-post on Thursday night. (Condition of road) pic.twitter.com/H6lPMEpvTI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 19, 2025

The 108 ambulance bringing her body back home dropped the Chenchu woman’s body on the Srisailam Highway, at the Farhabad check-post in the middle of the night, as they were afraid of entering the forest. Eerlapenta is located deep inside the forest. A 5-6 km stretch of kaccha road to the hamlet is poorly maintained.

The road is full of stones, with a steep incline and decline leading to the village. Last time the road was repaired was before the 2023 Assembly elections.