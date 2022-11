Sydney: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expressed “disappointment” after the team’s loss against Pakistan and said they need to ask a lot of questions about the team’s performance.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan’s sensational fifties followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed do-or-die match in their Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.