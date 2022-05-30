Bayyaram plant out, no national status for KLIS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: In a blow to the state government, union minister for tourism Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Bayyaram steel factory will not be built. He also said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will not be granted status of ‘national project.’

According to the New Indian Express, Kishan Reddy said during an informal chat with reporters that a steel plant in Bayyaram would only incur losses. He further added that the Kaleshwaram project could not be given national project status since it was established by the state government.

He said that the Centre gave funds for the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh as it was an assurance provided in the AP reorganisation Act of 2014.

He slammed the state government saying that the building for AIIMS had not been handed over as promised.

He also spoke about the state government failing to allot land for the proposed Science City and added that the second phase of the MMTS would be completed shortly.