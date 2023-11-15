Bazarghat fire incident: Prime accused Ramesh Jaiswal admitted to ICU

Hyderabad: The owner of the building in Hyderabad, where a fire claimed nine lives on Monday, is now under police surveillance. Identified as Ramesh Jaiswal, he is currently under observation at a private hospital in Lakdikapul.

The authorities plan to arrest him once he recovers, according to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya.

Ramesh Jaiswal was charged under Sections 304 (ii) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire), 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC and Section 9B (possession of explosive material in contravention of rules) of the Explosive Substances Act based on a complaint lodged by family members of the victims.

The fire investigation, led by Chief of Hyderabad clues team Venkanna, suggests that the cause might be electrical, possibly due to a short circuit. Camera footage from the area supports this finding.

Jaiswal is accused of unlawfully storing chemical drums and containers in the building’s stilt, contributing to the deadly fire. During the incident, he suffered a heart stroke, complicating the situation.

Director-General of Telangana State Fire Department Y. Nagi Reddy stated that the investigation into the fire’s cause is still ongoing.

Jaiswal, despite his condition, attempted to assist in the rescue operation on Monday morning, resulting in his hospitalization due to a heart stroke.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Talha, a 17-year-old victim of the fire with severe burns covering 75% of his body, remains in critical condition, according to Superintendent of Osmania Hospital B. Nagender.