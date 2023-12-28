BB 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan’s Nikah on cards soon?

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has become the talk of the town ever since he entered Bigg Boss 17. It all started with Munawar claiming to be in a relationship with influencer Nazila Sitaishi, but things took an unexpected turn with the entry of Ayesha Khan into the show.

Ayesha Khan accused Munawar of two-timing both her and Nazila, leading to Nazila officially announcing her breakup with Munawar and moving on. Now, all eyes are on Munawar and Ayesha’s budding romance inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans have been quick to notice their growing closeness since day one, with Munawar consistently defending Ayesha.

Munawar Faruqui Proposes Ayesha Khan?

In a surprising twist, Munawar was seen discussing the possibility of marriage with Ayesha in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar openly asked Ayesha if there could be a future between them, expressing his willingness to resolve issues they have.

During a recent conversation, Munawar asked Ayesha, “If we resolve our issues, will your family accept me, and is there a future between us?” Ayesha, in turn, questioned Munawar’s sincerity in wanting to fix things, to which Munawar replied affirmatively, expressing his genuine interest in making things work.

Even The Khabri, a popular insider, tweeted that “Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan are in a relationship” inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes, it remains to be seen how the dynamics of Munawar and Ayesha’s relationship will unfold.

