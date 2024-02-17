BB 17’s Abhishek Kumar rejects Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, know why

Mumbai: After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, fans are eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi which is set to return to television with season 14. Buzz has it that the show’s casting has already started. Several names of celebrities, including Bigg Boss 17 finalist Abhishek Kumar, who are rumoured to be a part of the show have been doing rounds on the internet.

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty had offered Abhishek Kumar a chance to be a part of the upcoming season during the Bigg Boss 17 finale, making him the first contestant to get selected. However, Abhishek took time to consider the offer, leaving fans curious.

Abhishek Kumar Says ‘No’ To Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

And now, as per the latest reports, Abhishek Kumar has decided to decline the huge offer and will not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The reason behind his decision is straightforward – he believes he is not yet mentally prepared to confront his fears on national television, especially on a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi known for its daring stunts and encounters with creepy crawlies.

Additionally, Abhishek had earlier mentioned that he suffers from claustrophobia, which might have further influenced his decision.

“He was honored to be offered a spot on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, after much contemplation, he came to the realisation that he wasn’t quite ready to face his fears on national television. He was scared to join KKK 14 and that’s why he turned down the offer,” source informed Times Now.

On the professional front, Abhishek Kumar was last seen in a music video titled “Saanware” alongside Mannara Chopra.