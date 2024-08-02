BB OTT 3 rumoured winner Sana Makbul’s pics from Makkah go viral

Mumbai: Tonight marks the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Following the eliminations of Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik, the final showdown is between Naezy and Sana Makbul. Industry whispers suggest that Sana Makbul will lift the trophy, with Naezy expected to be the first runner-up.

This speculation has sent Sana’s fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting the official announcement. If Sana Makbul secures the win, she will become the second female Muslim contestant to win Bigg Boss.

Sana Khan’s Umrah Photos

Amidst the excitement, photos from Sana’s Umrah have resurfaced online, adding to the buzz. For the unversed, she performed her first ever Umrah in September 2023 . The images show Sana, radiant in a black burqa, smiling joyfully against the stunning backdrop of the Kaabah at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Sana Makbul is known for her roles in Hindi television and Telugu films, particularly as Dr. Aliya Sanyal in Colors TV’s supernatural drama Vish. She made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu movie Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya and also competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, finishing in 7th place.

As the countdown to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale begins, all eyes are on whether Sana Makbul will indeed lift the coveted trophy. Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out.