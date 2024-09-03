BB Telugu 8: Nabeel Afridi slammed for touching Nagarjuna’s feet

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kicked off with a grand premiere on Sunday, introducing 14 contestants who entered the house in seven pairs. While fans eagerly anticipated the usual drama and tasks, an unexpected controversy erupted right on the first night — though not from within the house itself.

YouTuber Nabeel Afridi, one of the contestants, touched the feet of the show’s host, Nagarjuna Akkineni, on stage soon after he made a grand entry on the show. The gesture, although intended as a mark of respect, quickly divided opinions among viewers and social media users.

While some praised Nabeel for honoring a Telugu cinema icon, others criticized the act as overly dramatic and inappropriate for the setting. Social media buzzed with mixed reactions, with many fans defending Nabeel’s actions as a cultural expression, while others felt it was an unnecessary display. Many even said that they are unfollowing Nabeel post this. One Instagram user wrote, “Bhai tune pair chukar galat kiya.” Another wrote, “Tum pair pade jab ich haar gaye. Trophy jeet k kya karte?” Many commented, “Unfollowed” under his Instagram posts. Check out post and comments under it.

More About Nabeel Afridi

Nabeel Afridi is a well-known figure in the digital space, particularly for his YouTube channel “Warangal Diaries,” which has amassed over 1.62 million subscribers. He is also popular on Instagram, boasting a following of 480K. Known for his comedy videos, Nabeel describes himself as an actor, director, editor, and filmmaker in his Instagram bio.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 unfolds, it will be interesting to see how this controversy impacts Nabeel’s journey in the house. What’s your take on the issue? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.