BBC under fire for scrapping Gaza doc, 13-yr-old narrator faces harassment

The BBC has faced intense criticism after removing its documentary “Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone” from its platform, following pressure from pro-Israeli groups. The documentary, which premiered on February 17, highlighted the daily struggles of children living in Gaza.

The documentary, which premiered on February 17, depicted the daily lives of children in Gaza amid war and siege. However, it faced further criticism from pro-Israel groups after reports emerged about the background of its 13-year-old narrator, Abdullah al-Yazuri.

Abdullah al-Yazuri, a 13-year-old Palestinian narrator of the now-removed BBC documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone, has faced intense online harassment and held the broadcaster responsible for his safety. Abdullah, who speaks fluent English, narrated the documentary, expressing the struggles and emotions of his peers living under harsh conditions.

BBC removes documentary amid controversy

On February 21, the BBC removed the documentary from its iPlayer platform following pressure from pro-Israeli campaigners and launched an immediate review of what it described as “serious and damaging” errors.

This move follows reports alleging that Abdullah’s father is a senior Hamas official and former deputy agriculture minister in Gaza. However, he is actually a technocrat with a scientific background who works with he government in Gaza, controlled by resistance group Hamas. He has worked for the UAE’s education ministry and studied at British universities and has denied any connection with Hamas royalty.

In a statement on February 27, the BBC admitted to “serious flaws” in the documentary’s production, which was created by the independent British company Hoyo Films. The broadcaster acknowledged shared responsibility for the errors, stating,

“BBC News takes full responsibility for these and the impact they have had on the Corporation’s reputation. We apologise for this.”

The BBC said that its editorial oversight fell short and that the incident had damaged audience trust. It also revealed that Hoyo Films failed to disclose the narrator’s father was a former “Hamas official”, despite multiple inquiries.

In addition, the BBC confirmed that Hoyo Films paid the boy’s mother via his sister’s bank account for narration. While the company denied any payments to Hamas or its affiliates, the BBC has launched a full audit of the programme’s budget.

Abdullah faces harassment, criticises BBC

Following the documentary’s removal, Abdullah and his family became targets of online abuse.

“I worked on the documentary for nine months, and it was deleted, which is sad for me,” Abdullah told Middle East Eye on Wednesday, March 5. He spent 60 hours filming footage for the project.

“It has been very disappointing and sad to see such a backlash against me and my family, and such harassment. Some anonymous individuals are trying to hide the real suffering of Gaza’s children by attacking me and my family.”

Abdullah revealed that the BBC had not contacted him to apologise.

He also expressed concerns for his safety, stating,

“I did not agree to the risk of being targeted before the documentary was broadcast on the BBC. So, if anything happens to me, the BBC is responsible.”

"I worked for nine months, and it was all wiped."

However, Abdullah clarified that he had not received financial remuneration beyond expenses related to the documentary’s production. Despite the controversy, he remains hopeful that the documentary will be reinstated, allowing the voices of Gaza’s children to be heard.

BBC accused of endangering Abdullah’s safety

Many social media users have accused the BBC of putting at risk Abdullah’s safety. They argue that the broadcaster has a duty of care to protect underage contributors.

Critics have cited Section 9 of the BBC’s editorial guidelines regarding children’s welfare, which states,

“The BBC must take due care over the physical and emotional welfare and the dignity of under-18s who take part or are otherwise involved in our editorial content… Their welfare must take priority over any editorial requirement.”

Additionally, the guidelines dictate that if an under-18 is suspected to be at risk, the situation must be escalated to the appropriate advisory team.

Section 9 also mandates risk assessments and contingency plans to mitigate the emotional and psychological impact of participation in such productions.

This is what the BBC Editorial guidelines say about protecting children that it works with. Abdullah, the child in the Gaza doco, says that after the film was dropped he and his family received online threats. He says, the BBC is responsible for his welfare.