BC gurukul students march to police station over lack of amenities in Medchal

Hyderabad: Students of a BC gurukul in Shamirpet village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, frustrated by the lack of amenities at their school, took matters in their own hands and approached the police station to voice their complaints.

Talking to the reporters, students complained of worms in their food, bad condition of the utensils and the dilapidated condition of their school. They said that the water tanker is polluted with algae and the broom used to clean toilets is also used to clean the tanker.

They alleged that despite repeated complaints to their principal, they were either dismissed and asked to focus on studies or hit by the teachers.

A video of this incident was shared by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) X handle, which slammed the ruling Congress for abandoning gurukuls.

“Worm-eaten rice.. Building in a state of collapse.. This is the situation of Gurukul students under the incompetent Congress rule! Students have expressed their grief that they are experiencing hell due to the lack of basic facilities in the BC Gurukul in Shamirpet, Medchal district. The children ran to the police station to complain about their wall, which shows how bad the situation is. The incompetent Revanth government cannot provide even basic facilities and basic facilities to the students,” the post stated.