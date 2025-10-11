BC leader R Krishnaiah calls for Telangana bandh on October 14

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Association leader R Krishnaiah on Saturday called for a bandh in Telangana on October 14 against the Congress government’s alleged negligence leading to the High Court issuing an interim stay against a Government Order (GO) providing 42 per cent quota to BCs in local bodies.

Talking to reporters here, Krishnaiah claimed that the interim stay by the court is like “taking away food from BCs when it is about to be eaten”.

He rued that the High Court stayed 42 percent quota given to the Backward Classes, despite the caste survey and subsequent report of a dedicated commission appointed by the state government and support of political parties.

“To protest this, we call for bandh on 14th (of October). We urge all parties to support the bandh,” he said.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 percent BC reservation in local bodies.