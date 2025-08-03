BC reservations: AICC Telangana incharge announces protest in Delhi

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Saturday, August 2, issued a strong call to action for party workers and the public, urging them to unite and “shatter the forts of Delhi” in their demand for 42 per cent reservation for Backwards Classes (BCs).

Speaking during the “Janahita Padayatra” on Saturday, Natarajan highlighted the Telangana Congress’s commitment to social justice and announced a multi-day protest in the national capital starting August 5th.

Telangana model contrasts models of hatred: Natarajan

Natarajan stated that the Congress government in Telangana has implemented 80 percent of its promises within one and a half years of assuming power, presenting a “Telangana model” for the nation that stands in contrast to “models of hatred” prevailing elsewhere.

She emphasised the Congress party’s firm commitment to social justice and equal opportunities for BC communities, crediting the “relentless advocacy” by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi for progress on BC reservations.

Natarajan underscored the importance of public unity to strengthen the movement and pointed to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as a “sincere effort to connect with people and understand their struggles.”

She also highlighted welfare initiatives like free bus travel for women and subsidised rice as examples of the party delivering on its promises, asserting that the Congress government is upholding the ideals of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and BR Ambedkar.

Natarajan reaffirmed the party’s stand, stating that “Rahul Gandhi clearly said that reservations must be proportionate to population, and the Congress is fully committed to that principle. We are mobilising nationwide support for the Delhi protest — we need everyone to join.”

She also raised concerns about alleged attempts to undermine democracy, referring to reports of 6.5 million voters being removed from electoral rolls in Bihar.

TPCC chief targets KCR

Concurrently, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, speaking in both Sangupet, Andole Mandal of Sangareddy district, and Armoor, made allegations against former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding the Kaleshwaram Project. Goud asserted that the commission investigating alleged irregularities in the project works has found KCR “guilty.”

He claimed that during the project’s construction, KCR acted on his own, disregarding the advice of engineering officials, resulting in “Rs 1 lakh crore of public funds that flowed into the Godavari.”

Goud further alleged that KCR’s “capitulation” in the Apex Committee meeting in 2016, while he was chief minister, led to the formation of the Banakacherla project.

He also blamed KCR and former irrigation minister Harish Rao for Andhra Pradesh pushing the controversial Banakacherla project, claiming the BRS made “backdoor agreements” with Andhra Pradesh during their tenure.

Goud slams BJP for ‘politics of religion’, questions Kavitha

Goud also commented on political ethics, stating, “The BJP was not founded by Lord Sriramachandrudu. The Congress party does not have a culture of asking for votes in the name of gods.” He expressed confidence in the Congress’s electoral prospects for the upcoming assembly elections, stating, “We will win 100 seats and return to power.”

Regarding the 42 percent BC reservation issue, Goud questioned BRS MLC Kavitha’s reaction. “When we bring an ordinance to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs, why is Kavithamma celebrating?” he asked, reaffirming, “The Congress is working with sincerity on the issue of BC reservations.”

He confirmed the Delhi protest at Jantar Mantar on August 6th, as part of the broader three-day program, which includes Congress and INDIA bloc MPs raising adjournment motions in Parliament on August 5th and a delegation meeting with the President on August 7th.

Several other prominent Congress leaders participated in the rallies, including ministers Seethakka and Damodar Rajanarasimha, MP Suresh Shetkar, MLCs Balmuri Venkat, Shankar Naik, Madanmohan Rao, AICC Secretary Sampath, and MLAs Laxmikanth Rao and Bhupathi Reddy.