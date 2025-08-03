BC reservations: Telangana BJP leaders protest quota for minorities.

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, August 2, lashed out at the Congress party, accusing it of “hypocrisy and playing politics” over the 42 percent reservation promise for Backwards Classes (BCs).

Speaking at a “Mahadharna” organised by the BJP OBC Morcha at Indira Park in Hyderabad, protesting the Congress’s Kamareddy BC Declaration, Kishan Reddy stated it was “shameful” for the Congress to blame the central government for its inability to implement its promise, calling the reservations a mere political drama rather than a genuine benefit for BCs.

Kishan Reddy claimed that the Congress’s approach to reservations was driven by religious appeasement and political expediency.

Congress going the BRS way: Kishan Reddy

He criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, claiming it acted under the influence of the AIMIM by promising 12 percent reservations for Muslims while reducing the existing 34 percent BC reservations in local bodies to 23 percent, thereby harming the BC community. He alleged that the current Congress government was following a similar path.

The Union minister questioned the recent survey conducted by the Congress government, which reportedly showed an increase in SC, ST, and Muslim populations but a decrease in the BC population.

He demanded an explanation from chief minister Revanth Reddy on how this outcome served justice to anyone.

Kishan Reddy highlighted that if 10 percent of the 42 percent reservation was allocated to Muslims, BCs would effectively receive only 32 percent, which is 2 percent less than their previous reservations.

He affirmed that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it would ensure the full 42 percent reservation for BCs alone. He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain why the BC census was not conducted when the Congress was in power at the centre.

Remove 10 pc quota for Muslims: State BJP chief

BJP State President Ramchandra Rao emphasised that while state governments have the right to implement local body reservations, it was inappropriate for the Telangana government to shift the blame to the centre.

He demanded that if the Congress truly cared for BCs, it should abolish the proposed 10 percent reservation for Muslims and allocate the entire 42 percent to BCs.

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender countered the argument that reservations should not exceed 50 percent, citing examples of Northeastern states with up to 80 percent reservations. He urged the Revanth Reddy government to demonstrate its sincerity by forming a commission under Article 340 and the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah accused chief minister Revanth Reddy of attempting to label the BJP as anti-one community or another to hinder its prospects in the upcoming elections, asserting that the BJP would undoubtedly come to power in the state.

Other prominent leaders who participated in the event included Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP Legislative Party Leader Yeleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLA Payal Shankar, MLC AVN Reddy, senior leaders Boora Narsaiah Goud, BB Patil, Kasam Venkateshwarlu, Ramachandra Reddy, Lakshminarayana, Prem Singh Rathore, KS Ratnam, Banda Karthik Reddy, and OBC Morcha Telangana President Anand Goud. Earlier, OBC Morcha leader Srinivas led a rally with buffaloes to Dharna Chowk.