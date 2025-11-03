BCCI announces cash award of Rs 51 cr for Harmanpreet and Co.

New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 51 crore for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad and its support staff for winning the country’s maiden ICC World Cup title.

The Indian women’s team under Harmanpreet’s leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.

“As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women’s cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee,” Saikia told PTI.

To honour this unprecedented success, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of their remarkable performance, dedication and contribution to the nation’s sporting glory, the Board later said in a statement.

The BCCI also highlighted the “pivotal role” of Jay Shah, who served as the Board secretary and now holds the position of chairman of the ICC, towards women’s cricket in India.

During his tenure at the BCCI, Shah championed significant initiatives for women’s cricket accelerating the expansion of domestic structures, launching elite-level competitions and ensuring improved infrastructure, the Board said in the statement.

Under his leadership, the ICC announced a landmark increase in prize-money for the Women’s World Cup, signalling that women cricketers will be treated on par with their male peers.