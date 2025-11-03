Hinduja group to invest Rs 20,000 cr in Andhra Pradesh in phases

Amaravati: Diversified conglomerate Hinduja Group agreed to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in phases, following a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in London, the state government said on Monday.

Naidu met Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group India; Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Europe; and Shom Hinduja, Founder of Hinduja Renewables, to discuss investment opportunities in the energy and transport sectors.

“An agreement of Rs 20,000 crore investment in phases was signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Hinduja Group to expand its investments in the state,” said a government release.

As part of the pact, the Hinduja Group will enhance the capacity of its existing 1,050 MW Visakhapatnam power plant to 1,600 MW and set up solar and wind energy projects in the Rayalaseema region.

The group will also establish an electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturing plant at Mallavalli in Krishna district to boost the state’s EV ecosystem, the release added.

Additionally, the agreement includes plans to create a statewide network of electric charging stations in collaboration with the government to promote green transport initiatives.

Delighted to announce the signing of an MoU between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Hinduja Group, marking a cumulative investment of ₹20,000 crore to accelerate our state's industrial and clean energy growth.



— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 3, 2025

Naidu said the partnership with the Hinduja Group underscores Andhra Pradesh’s growing role as a hub for renewable energy and sustainable industrial investments.

He said the collaboration would help Andhra Pradesh emerge as a green energy and electric mobility hub.

A special fast-track window will be set up to facilitate the implementation of the group’s proposals, which are expected to generate significant employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Later, Naidu met Rolls-Royce Group Chief Technology Officer Nikki Grady-Smith to explore aerospace and defence manufacturing prospects, including the possibility of setting up a military airstrip and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) facility at Orvakal in Kurnool district.

Discussions also covered the establishment of an aerospace components production facility, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, and an aviation ecosystem near Bhogapuram airport, according to the release.

The chief minister also interacted with SRAM & MRAM Group Chairman Sailesh Hiranandani and Samco Holding Limited Chairman Sampath Kumar Mallaya, who expressed interest in setting up semiconductor, modern packaging and battery energy storage units in the state.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh offers a highly industry-friendly environment and assured all necessary support to investors exploring opportunities in emerging technology and green energy sectors.