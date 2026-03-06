BDL appoints retd commodore Sujay Kapoor as director of production

Former Commodore of the Indian Navy earlier served as Commodore Armament Production and Indigenisation at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th March 2026 4:25 pm IST
BDL appoints retd commodore Sujay Kapoor as director of production.

Hyderabad: Commodore Sujay Kapoor (Retd) has assumed charge as Director (Production) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Previous appointment

Prior to joining BDL, Commodore Kapoor served as Commodore (Armament Production and Indigenisation) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. A Mechanical Engineer by qualification, he also holds an MBA, MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies. He brings more than three decades of experience in the Indian Navy.

Role in indigenisation efforts

During his naval career, Commodore Kapoor was associated with the indigenisation of several defence systems and components. These include anti-submarine rockets and their launchers, anti-missile defence rockets, missile and torpedo explosives, including safety and arming mechanisms/fuzes, torpedo and missile electronic components, naval mines, torpedo decoys and their launchers, life-saving pyrotechnic stores and aircraft power cartridges.

These efforts were carried out in collaboration with Ordnance Factories, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a press release informed.

Quality management initiatives

He has also been involved in implementing quality management systems across the defence supply chain, including at Naval establishments, Ordnance Factories and several MSMEs, with a focus on process reliability and compliance.

Professional education

Commodore Kapoor is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval War College, Goa.

