Bear Grylls’ latest tweet hints at his collaboration with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: A day after Ranveer Singh won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2022 in the Best Actor category, British adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls heaped praises on the Bollywood star.

Taking to Twitter, Grylls wrote, “Extremely well deserved brother Congrats @RanveerOfficial.”

Responding to Grylls, Ranveer commented, “Love you, Bear.”

Grylls and Ranveer’s exchange of words on Twitter has hinted at their collaboration for a project. Even fans were left curious after seeing their tweets.

“Are you guys doing any show together?” a netizen asked.

“Next next guest on Man vs. Wild? another social media user commented.

Reportedly, the two will be sharing screen space in a “big-budget” adventure series, which is likely to be bankrolled by Netflix and will stream on the OTT platform.

Prior to Ranveer, Grylls has collaborated with Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn for his show ‘Into The Wild’.