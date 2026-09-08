Beaten for asking questions: Mulugu tribal school students

Hyderabad: Students of Tribal Girls Residential School in Telangana’s Mulugu have alleged that their principal has, on multiple occasions, beaten them for raising questions about the lack of water and unhygienic conditions at the hostel.

Speaking to local media, the students claimed there are no teachers for botany, physics and chemistry, with complaints reaching deaf ears.

“The same water being used in the washrooms is being utilised for food and drinking,” said an intermediate student, tired of the alleged lack of action from the school administration.

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Many broke down in tears while describing the dire situation at the tribal school located in the Venkatapuram mandal headquarters, saying government schools in Minister Seethakka constituency are deplorable.

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Frustrated students reported that water from the poorly maintained bathrooms is leaking onto the stairs, with no action taken to resolve the issue, while others said even basic facilities are unavailable.

“We have a major water problem,” the students said, adding that they are distressed over being forced to drink water meant for washing clothes.

The students also said they are being made to carry water when they have come to the school for studying. “Our parents sent us here to study after hearing good things about it, but we are made to work and get beaten up for asking questions.”

The principal is often unavailable, and the staff behaves rudely with us, the students added.

Angry parents gathered outside the school, questioning the state of the tribal girls’ school in Seethakka’s own district.