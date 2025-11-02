Beauty & Wellness The Pink Soiree cancer awareness event in Chicago

The Pearl Banquet hall was alive with purpose and community spirit on October 26th for The Pink Soiree, a powerful Beauty & Wellness event dedicated to cancer awareness.

Organized by Samreen Khan and Amir Khan, along with a dedicated team of women, the evening successfully blended education, celebration, and philanthropy.

The event featured a poignant and informative panel discussion, placing a spotlight on the realities of cancer. The panel, which included Daleen, a patient currently fighting the disease, Dr. Anila Khan, and diagnostic experts Najmussahar and Stephanie from Pioneer Diagnostics, offered invaluable insights into survivorship, advanced diagnostics, and treatment options.

It drew significant community support, with notable attendees including First Muslim Council Man Ashfaq Syed, Senator Karina Villa, and Junaid Ahmed, who is running for Congressman.

A key highlight was the awards ceremony, which honored pillars of the community for their long-standing humanitarian and business service. Awards were presented to Filli Lombard (Mr. Asif and Mrs. Ambreen), Sayeda Khan of Eve Beauty Salon, Matari Lombard, Pearl Banquets, and APA Bolingbrook’s Faheem Shehzad for their contributions spanning 10 to 40 years.

Beyond the impactful discussions, the event was a celebration of local enterprise and culture. A fashion show sponsored by Noman Khan showcased collections from small businesses, while a luxury car show and free entertainment for children kept guests engaged throughout the day. The event was a resounding success, underscored by food vendors selling out completely.

The Pink Soiree, bolstered by platinum sponsors Malabar Gold and Diamond and Matari Lombard, proved to be a triumphant evening of raising awareness, honoring community leaders, and supporting local businesses in the fight against cancer.