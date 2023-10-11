‘Because I…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Jaipur: His skin care regimen, his favourite food and why isn’t he married? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who turned 53 this year, was once again subjected to questions about his plans for matrimonial union by women students in Jaipur on which he said that he is too busy with his political commitments to get married.

A video of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students from Jaipur’s Maharani College was released on his social media platforms where he was subjected to a host of questions by women students in Jaipur and answered them all in a lighter vein.

“You are so smart and good-looking… why have you not thought about marriage?” one student asked the Congress leader, to which, he replied, “Because I am completely entangled in my work and in the Congress party.”

Asked about his favourite cuisine, Rahul Gandhi said he is fine with everything except bitter gourd, peas and spinach.

His favourite destination, he said, is “anywhere I have not gone”.

“I always like to see new places.” Gandhi was also asked what he applies to his skin. The answer — he never applies cream or soap on his face and only washes it with water.

“One has to say such things. He then pointed to his team, adding that they were putting pressure on him to end the interaction and said, “Khatam, tata, bye-bye”,” he added.

Asked what he would be if not a politician, he said, “I’m actually many things. I am a teacher. I teach youngsters…I am a cook. So, I am multiple things. That is a complicated thing to put across.”

Defining communication he said, “Communication is about understanding the other person deeply, so understanding what the other person is thinking, what the other person experience is, what the other person is scared of, what the other person wants…Those kinds of things. And then removing your ego. That’s what I think Communication is.”

Asking the students about other skills that are important, students replied ‘Confidence’.

On that, Rahul Gandhi asked the difference between self-confidence and arrogance.

“Self-confidence has a level. Arrogance is the stubbornness to do something. And in self-confidence you are aware of what you are doing,” the student said.

Rahul on that said that somebody who does not know is self-confident.

“Assume he does not know anything and he accepts that he doesn’t know, so, that’s a form of self-confidence,” Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi also touched upon the role of women in the freedom struggle as no less than men so why should they have less rights?

“Women are never actually explained about how money works, how power works, what money is,” a Congress MP said.

“If a woman has a job but does not understand money, that won’t work. If a woman doesn’t have a job but understands money, that is a powerful thing. If women don’t understand these things, then they are always dependent on a man who either has a job or understands these things,” he said.

Earlier, during the first joint meeting of the INDIA bloc in June, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav also talked about Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to get married, asking him to tie the knot soon as it was still “not too late.”

The RJD chief said, “baat maaniye, shaadi kariye,” adding that “your mummy (Sonia Gandhi) keeps fretting over your refusal to get married”.

On that Gandhi replied, saying “ab aapne boldia hai toh hojayega”. “We would like to be a part of your wedding procession (baraat) Prasad added.