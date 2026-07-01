Beed woman tries to cover up husband’s murder as heart attack

Beed: A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and trying to pass off the murder as a heart attack in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Wednesday, July 1.

Accused Nasreen Sharif Pathan allegedly strangled the 45-year-old victim Sharif Pathan at their home in Patoda on the night of June 28, they said. She was apparently distressed by her husband’s alcoholism.

Nasreen initially claimed that her husband had suffered a heart attack. With the help of her relatives, she shifted him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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However, police grew suspicious after noticing certain marks around the victim’s neck and scratches on his body. During questioning, the woman allegedly confessed to the crime, an official said.

A local court on Tuesday remanded Nasreen in police custody for three days, he said, adding that a probe is underway.