Hyderabad constable on duty dies of heart attack in Filmnagar

Hyderabad: A police constable died of a sudden heart attack while on duty in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar on Saturday, June 13.

Constable Obulesu, posted at Filmnagar police station, collapsed while heading to a nearby hotel for breakfast during his patrol of the sector.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the Hyderabad police constable is seen walking into the hotel before missing a step and showing signs of a heart attack. The next moment he crashes into a stall at the entrance and bystanders and staff rush to his aid. Those who witnessed the fall attempted to administer CPR but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the spot.

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Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Obulesu, a native of Giddalur in Andhra Pradesh, was known among colleagues for his dedication to duty. His sudden death due to a suspected heart attack has left fellow Hyderabad police officers in a state of shock.

Tragedy in Hyderabad's Filmnagar as constable Obulesu collapsed and died of a heart attack while heading to a hotel for breakfast during his patrol on Sunday. Bystanders attempted CPR but could not save him. pic.twitter.com/QQgQrh1jlJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 15, 2026

Heart attacks claim police lives in Hyderabad, Telangana

The incident is not the first of its kind in Telangana in recent times. Earlier this month, head constable Gangadhar of Mopal police station in Nizamabad district collapsed and died of a sudden heart attack while on duty on June 9. He too was declared brought dead upon arrival at hospital.

In June 2025, an SOT constable identified as Praveen Kumar, 38, posted at Balanagar police station, collapsed and died of a heart attack while on a raid in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla.