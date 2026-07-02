Beef sold as mutton to Hyderabad hotels, two held

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been apprehended by the Crime Team of the Central Crime Station (CCS) and H-FAST for allegedly supplying beef as mutton to several hotels in the city.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Osman, owner of Osman Meat Shop, and Mohd Jahangir Pasha, a worker at Ayan Beef Shop, both located in Hyderabad.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the CCS team intercepted the duo on July 1 and seized around 50 kg of meat that was allegedly mixed with beef and being passed off as mutton.

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Following the operation, the accused were handed over to the Habeeb Nagar Police Station, where a case has been registered. Investigators are now working to trace the extent of the alleged supply network across Hyderabad and identify all the hotels and establishments that received the adulterated meat.

The action comes close on the heels of another H-FAST crackdown on June 19, when the team raided an unlicensed fast food godown in Panch Mohalla and seized around 110 kg of adulterated stock, including fried chicken prepared with reused oil and banned artificial colours. Two persons were apprehended in that case as well.

The Hyderabad police is conducting further investigation into the beef-mutton case.