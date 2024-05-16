‘Been saying the same,’ says Yati Narsinghanad on Modi’s ‘infiltrators’ speech

Priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati, known for his Islamophobic remarks, compared his infamous dharamsansad (religious assembly) speech to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign speeches.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, May 16, he said, “Whatever we had said at our dharamsansad, the Prime Minister of India is also saying it publicly. It means that we were right. You (the reporters) are all witnesses to his current speeches.”

Yati Narsinghanad said that they plan to organise a global dharmasansad with the blessings of their god and ‘people from above’.

Yati Narsinghanand : Whatever we had said at our Dharamsansad, the Prime Minister of India is also saying it publicly. It means that we were right.

In the three-day dharamsansad conducted in Haridwar in December 2021, he gave a call for Muslim genocide. The event was also attended by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

Calling Muslims ‘jihadis’, Yati Narsinghanad said, “In the entire world, if we want humanity to last, we will need to clean it of jihadis. There should be treatment and management for jihadis on this earth. A few days ago someone said that in Islam, rapists are born, jihadis are born – I have been saying this for some time, there is a jihadi and a terrorist in each Islamic home.”

Calling for a ‘cleansing of the community’, he had said, “There will be a pile of corpses, across the country you will see corpses. This is certain, nobody will stop us.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign speeches have come under fire from the opposition after he allegedly termed Muslims as ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children’ during one of his speeches in Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

“When they (Congress) were in power, they said Muslims have first right over the country’s wealth. They will take all your wealth and distribute it among those who have more children … among infiltrators,” Modi warned his audience. “Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators? Would you accept this?” PM Modi had said.

In another campaign in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, the Prime Minister said that if Congress comes to power, “they will snatch away people’s property and gold and give it to them.”

However, in a recent interview with a mainstream news media channel in Varanasi, Modi rubbished his remarks and said he has many Muslim friends. “I am shocked that people think I was referring to only Muslims. Why do injustice to Muslims,” he had said.

“I have lived among Muslim families in childhood. I have a lot of Muslim friends. But after 2002, efforts were made to tarnish my image,” he added.