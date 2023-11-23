Before Rashmika, THIS top Bollywood actress rejected Animal

Mumbai: This year has been one of the finest years of Indian cinema and several blockbuster films have hit the theaters. Cinephiles are also waiting for a few big films which are set to get released by the end of 2023 and one among them is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The movie is making waves prior to its release and a few short clips from the movie are doing rounds on social media platforms.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles but makers have actually approached Parineeti Chopra for the film before bringing Rashmika on the board. Yes, Parineeti in a candid interview with India Today once admitted that she was maker’s first choice but she opted out of the film because of director Imtiaz Ali’s next project.

Parineeti Chopra said that Rashmika’s role in the most exciting upcoming film Animal was initially offered to her. She revealed that she thinks it is better to choose roles that resonate with one’s artistic sensibilities and growth.

Parineeti Chopra (IANS)

Expressing her gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta and Dibakar Banerjee, Parineeti said that these two directors believed in her abilities and allowed her to break stereotypes and explore unconventional roles.

Parrineeti Chopra has several projects in the pipeline including Prem Ki Shaadi, Amar Singh Chamkila and Sanki. Animal will be released on 1st of December, 2023.