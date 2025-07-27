Before Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot lost to this Bollywood actress

Hyderabad: Gal Gadot is loved by people all over the world for her role as Wonder Woman. With this one role, she became very popular and a global star. She showed strength, beauty, and confidence on screen, and fans of superhero movies really admired her. But there’s something many people don’t know before she became a Hollywood actress, Gal took part in the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. And guess what? She lost to a Bollywood actress in that competition.

Tanushree Dutta Beat Gal Gadot at Miss Universe

Yes, the actress who went ahead of Gal in the same competition was Tanushree Dutta from India. She had won Miss India Universe in 2004 and represented India at the Miss Universe event in Ecuador. Gal Gadot, who was Miss Israel, didn’t reach the Top 15. Tanushree, on the other hand, made it into the Top 10. Gal later said she didn’t want to win at that time and wasn’t ready for such a big stage. But Tanushree performed with full confidence and made India proud.

Tanushree’s Bollywood Career

After the pageant, Tanushree got many offers from the film industry. She made her debut in Aashiq Banaya Aapne with Emraan Hashmi. The film made her very famous. She also acted in Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Chocolate, and a few more movies before leaving films around 2013.

The actress is currently making headlines for deeply distressing reasons. A video shared by the actress on her Instagram has gone viral, where she is seen breaking down in tears and alleging harassment within her own home.

Known for being one of the first voices to spark India’s #MeToo movement back in 2018, Tanushree made headlines then with her explosive allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar. Now, years later, the actress claims she is being systematically troubled and harassed, this time in her personal space.

Two Different Lives, Same Strength

Gal Gadot became a big name in Hollywood. Tanushree Dutta became a strong voice in India. One became a superhero on screen, the other became a real-life fighter. Both are strong women in their own ways.