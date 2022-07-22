Beginners guide to eye makeup brushes

New Delhi: Mastering the art of eye makeup is not an easy task. For makeup lovers, knowing how to use makeup tools to bring that magic to your face is important at first. It’s important to understand the basics to focus on the sparkling look.

Once you know what kind of brush to use and how to use it, you can use your makeup skills to be creative and look good. There are a variety of eye makeup brushes in the market, figuring out which one is used for what is a fairly difficult task. To play with good makeup products, you require to have the ideal brushes too! To play with good cosmetics, you also need the perfect brush!

Rayed Merchant, spokesperson, Proarte shares popular eye brushes that beginners need to perfect eye makeup.

Blending brush

Blending is the key to a perfect make-up look. There are several eye makeup brushes of different sizes and shapes, each of which works differently. However, as a beginner, you don’t need each one. Blending brushes help you mix and match different eyeshadow colours when you apply.

The best eyeshadow brushes for blending are:

Dense and small blending brush

This eye makeup brush is perfect for applying an eye shadow base to your entire eye. Whether it’s a powder product or a cream product, a small, dense brush is perfect for blending products. As a novice, it will help you apply it quickly.

Fluffy blending brush

Use a fluffy blender eye makeup brush for natural gradations. After applying eyeshadow and eyeliner, use this eye makeup brush for a natural finish as it skilfully blends the colors. This is great for creating smoky eyes and a dramatic look. You will receive a tapered or rounded fluffy brush for blending. Fluffy eye makeup brushes can be used for blending with or without products. The tapered brush lets you apply more concentrated colors to the crease. For a cut crease look, go with a small tapered blending eye makeup brush.

Large, domed blending brush

This brush is great for beginners to seamlessly get the perfect blend look. This eye makeup brush allows you to instantly bluff, blend and highlight colors. This eye makeup brush gracefully blends and completes a look without any harsh lines.

Crease line brush

Crease line eye brushes can enhance the depth of your eye makeup. You can add sharpness to your eyes by adding shadows to the crease of your eyelids. This eye makeup brush is very easy to use. Select the product you like, push the brush into the crease of the eyelids, and swipe left or right to get the color you like. It’s small enough to help you draw accurately, so it’s perfect for use with the inner corners.

Winged eyeliner brush

It looks like an angled brush, but the corners are a little longer. The perfect brush for drawing dramatic wings with liquid or gel eyeliner. You can also use it to experiment with the look and style of different eyeliners. Winged eyeliner, however, requires practice to master the arts!

Precision concealer brush

With this eye makeup brush, you can gently blend the concealer and apply it to your eyes. You can use this brush to cover hard-to-reach areas and specific areas of the eye.

Pencil brush

Pencil brushes are used for softening and smudging the outlines. It’s so sharp that it adds highlights and details to the eyes. It works like a pencil for eye makeup. You can draw accurate lines on the eyelids, eyelash lines, and creases. It helps you make up in style.

Smudge brush

As the name implies, smudge brushes are used to create smudging effects. But they are also multipurpose brushes! If the shadow is more pigmented, you can easily spread it using a smudge brush. You can efficiently mix different shades.

Flat shader brush

Basically, use a flat shader brush to apply eyeshadow. This is to pick up the product well. It helps to cast shadows evenly on the eyelids. If you like to try out the dramatic smokey eye looks, this is a must. Larger shader brushes will quickly help cover more areas. They are great for basic eyeshadow applications.

Angled brush

An angled brush is used to emphasise the eyebrows and create a natural look. It picks up the product cleanly. It can be the ideal brush for applying liners to give a cat-eye look. With an angled brush, you can effortlessly apply eyeshadows all over the eyelid, in the corner, and in the crease line.

Using the right brush is just as important as using the right cosmetics. Having different brush sets can only complete the art if you know how to use them properly. Knowing which eye brushes are worth putting in your makeup collection will help beginner’s master art. Use the right tools to create a great look and shine! You can make your eyes look even more beautiful and appealing with the right eye makeup brushes.