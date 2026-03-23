Begumpet to get underpass, industries to shift out of Hyderabad: CM

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need to decongest traffic in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 23, said that the state government secured permission to develop an underpass road at the Begumpet Airport. He also said that relocation of pollution industries out the city will help to provide land for middle classes to make Hyderabad more livable.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, the Telangana CM said that the Begumpet underpass will be the first of its kind project in the country and that it is being undertaken to ensure smoother flow of traffic. “Our objective is to minimize the need for vehicles to halt at traffic signals within the city, thereby ensuring a smooth flow of traffic,” he stated.

The CM added that measures were also taken to clear encroachments from footpaths in order to safeguard human lives and allocated designated spaces for street vendors. Revanth Reddy further pointed out that a multi-level car parking facility was established near KBR Park to ease parking in the area.

“The works for the elevated corridors along the Nalgonda and Vijayawada routes were also under progress,” he said. In view of the exponential increase of vehicles, Revanth Reddy emphasized that there is an urgent need to establish adequate parking facilities to accommodate this growing volume of vehicles.

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Revanth Reddy also stated that the government has prepared a big plan to construct an elevated corridor running through the heart Hyderabad, alongside the Musi River, stretching from Gandipet to Gourelli to help to travel from Gandipet to Gourelli 0 a distance of just 40 kilometers in a short time.

New industrial corridor to make Hyderabad liveable

The Telangana CM also stated that the government will establish an industrial corridor spanning an area of 10000 square kilometers. He emphasised that Hyderabad’s air quality needs to be kept clean as other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangaluru are facing the threat of increasing air pollution, traffic problems, floods and other civics problems.

“Hyderabad is known as the city of rocks and lakes. Although we often refer to it as the “Old City,” it represents the original core of the metropolis. The city is home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Charminar, Gulzar Houz, and the Legislative Council building where we are currently situated,” he said, adding that despite possessing such glorious history, Hyderabad is now facing challenges.

Apart from developing Secunderabad and Cherlapally railway stations, the CM said that Metro rail expansion works will be started soon. ” We have decided to take over the Metro project after holding discussions with L&T. Since the Metro rail lacked last-mile connectivity, the government proposed metro expansion and the union government also responded positively.

The CM also informed that the state government will introduce a policy to ensure that Hyderabad does not face air pollution like Delhi.