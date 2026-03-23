CM Revanth hands over Rs 1 Cr cheques to kin of deceased govt workers

Orsu Suresh and Mukhtar Beg were power sector employees who died while on duty.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 5:53 pm IST
CM Revanth hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to families of power sector workers who died while on duty

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 23, handed over Rs 1 crore cheques each to the families of two government employees who died while on duty.

Revanth presented the accident insurance cheques to the kin of deceased Orsu Suresh and Mukhtar Beg, who worked in the power department.

CM Revanth said the accident insurance coverage applies not only to power sector employees but also to workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Subhan Haleem

He also praised Telangana Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for his support to the bereaved families and ensuring timely assistance.

“Under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme, we have increased the coverage limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Also, families identified through the caste survey would receive an insurance scheme covering Rs 5 lakh. These initiatives boost employees’ confidence and offer moral support to their families,” the Chief Minister said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 5:53 pm IST

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