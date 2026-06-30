Belagavi man’s house vandalised after woman elopes with him

Belagavi: Tension prevailed in Bharamyanatti village under the Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency in Belagavi district after a large group of people allegedly vandalised the house of a youth who had reportedly eloped with a married woman. The attackers are also accused of looting valuables, stealing livestock and attempting to assault the youth’s family members.

According to the information available, Nagavva had married Basappa Nayak last year. Basappa and Yallappa were close friends and were employed at the same private company in Belagavi. During this period, Yallappa and Nagavva are said to have become acquainted, eventually leading to a relationship.

Police said Nagavva allegedly left with Yallappa two days ago, triggering outrage among her family members and relatives from her husband’s side.

Also Read Karnataka launches month-long voter roll revision drive

Enraged over the incident, nearly 200 people allegedly armed with sticks, crowbars, axes and other weapons stormed Yallappa’s residence in Bharamyanatti village. The mob reportedly damaged the tiled roof of the house and ransacked the property, smashing furniture, cupboards, television sets and other household belongings.

The victim’s family has further alleged that the attackers attempted to assault and kill Yallappa’s parents. However, they managed to escape from the house in time and reportedly saved their lives.

Apart from vandalising the property, the mob allegedly looted gold ornaments, cash and 25 sheep from the family’s livestock shed before fleeing the spot. The incident has left the family in fear, with substantial damage reported to the house and belongings.

Following the attack, Yallappa’s family approached the Belagavi Police Commissioner seeking protection and demanding strict action against those involved in the violence. They have alleged that the attack was pre-planned and carried out with the intention of causing maximum damage to their property and threatening their lives.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining the allegations of vandalism, theft, criminal trespass and attempted assault. Statements of the victims and eyewitnesses are being recorded, while efforts are underway to identify all those involved in the attack.

The incident has sparked concern in the village, with police maintaining a close watch on the situation to prevent any further escalation of tensions. Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and allow the investigation to proceed as per law.