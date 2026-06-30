Karnataka launches month-long voter roll revision drive

Bengaluru: Karnataka has officially launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls across the state from June 30, following the directions of the Election Commission of India. As part of the month-long exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits until July 29 to verify voter details and collect necessary documents.

To facilitate the revision process and address public grievances, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration has established a dedicated helpline at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer P.S. Kantharaju said residents of Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru South and Anekal Assembly constituencies can use the facility for assistance.

Citizens can contact the helpline during office hours on 080-22967200 or send their queries to adeobangaloreurban@gmail.com. The district administration will also accept complaints and clarifications through its official Facebook, Instagram and X social media handles.

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During the house-to-house verification, BLOs will distribute SIR application forms for correction of errors in voter ID cards, inclusion of new voters aged 18 years and above, and deletion of names of deceased or migrated voters. Residents have been advised to submit duly filled forms along with supporting documents such as Aadhaar, voter ID, proof of residence, family member identity documents and passport-size photographs.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Anbu Kumar, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, objections can be filed until September 4, claims and objections will be disposed of by October 3, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7. The Election Commission has urged citizens to cooperate with BLOs to ensure an accurate and updated voter list.